Aggrey Memorial SHS headmistress confirms rape of student by security man

Headmistress of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in Cape Coast, Mrs. Kate Wilberforce Annan, has confirmed the news that a female student of the school was raped by a security man at post on Friday June 17, 2022 on the school campus.



GhanaWeb picked up information about the said sexual violation early this week, about how the security man raped the student which incident led to tensions on campus with students threatening to protest.



Confirming the incident to GhanaWeb in a phone call, Mrs. Wilberforce Annan stated: “Yes, the incident happened on Friday night between a female student and a security man who works here in the school.



“On that same night, myself with some other students took the victim to hospital for medical checkup and came back the next morning. The case is now at the Kotokuraba Police station and that’s all I can tell you for now.”

In view of this, GhanaWeb’s regional correspondent followed up to the Police station for further clarification on the case but the officer in charge declined to speak.



She directed our correspondent to DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, the Central Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service but similarly, she also declined to speak.



GhanaWeb was further directed to speak with DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service on the issue.



Aggrey Memorial SHS is a mixed public school with over two thousand students in the Central Regional capital. It is a category B school that places high premium on educating students in the Arts and Sciences.