Aggrieved Kejetia traders call for dissolution of current leadership, cry for structured one

Aggrieved Kejetia traders

Some traders at the New Kejetia in Kumasi have called for the removal of their current leadership (executive) over what they describe as none structured one that exist currently.

According to them, the process involving most of these groups' formation and leadership selection were in total absurdity.



The disappointed traders speaking to this reporter said the lack of well organized association and elected executive make it very difficult for them to lodge their grievances in an official way to higher authorities (government) or witness any proper accountability.



They also lamented over how most of these current unofficial executive compromise on certain unfavorable decisions that do not befit the progress of their expected wellbeing.



Speaking to this reporter, they said the dissolution of the current executive will pave way for an election to be conducted for them to be able to get official executive who can man the affairs of the Kejetia traders in an official bid.



Their emergent calls come following the recent power disconnection by the electricity company of Ghana over a Gh¢5.4 million debt. Reacting in connection with the aforementioned issues, the aggrieved traders said things were not made clear during the period.

They also said because there was no structured leadership, no one was there to lead them take good steps to address the recent disgrace. "No good steps are usually taken to redress our issues due to the fact that we do not have any proper and well organized leadership".



It is worth noting that the current Kejetia traders do not have any structured executive, thus when it comes to official redress of an issues.



"We don't have any umbrella leadership where we can officially channel our grievances. It's very unfortunate that leaders of these sub sub unions of which most of them are not official and constitutionally recognised but claim themselves to be the leaders of the Kejetia association. That's never the case and we need to dissolve all these groups to pave way for an official one". They said.



They said there's the urgent need for them to get uniformed association where they can channel their grievances through.



Nana Francis Kwasi Owusu Adusei, a leader of the group speaking to this reporter said, they not making the call to relieve someone of his position, but they want the right to be done.

He said there was the urgent need for them to get a structural organizations where other functional groups can take orders from and also lodge their grievances through.



"Let me state it clear that I'm not interested in running for any of such positions. I only want the right to be done, we need to have structural leadership where our issues may be officially channeled". He said



Madam Abigail, a convener for the group speaking to this reporter said, they were not meant to hurt anyone but only wanted the right thing to be done.



"My brother can you believe that there was no particular person to pass our message through during the recent power by the ECG over a debt? Isn't that even a disgrace. It's urgent that we get this uniformed association so that everyone in Kejetia here may know that this is an official association and these are our elected executive". She said.



She also used the opportunity to advise the other aggrieved members to make the call in a very peaceful way without any violent attack.