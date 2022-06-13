Aggrieved parents pick up their wards after Kumasi Islamic SHS shooting

Some students collapsed as a result of the tear-gas

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Some parents of the students of the Islamic Senior High School stormed the school premises to pick up their wards'. This followed a shooting incident that led to the collapse of over thirty (30) students in the school.



The parents, upon hearing the news rushed to the school to pick up their wards. Despite being blocked entry into the school by police, the aggrieved parents forcibly entered the school compound and stormed the various dormitories to pick their wards home.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service, in their attempts to prevent students of the Islamic SHS from demonstrating allegedly shot to scare the students.



According to the students who spoke to this reporter, "the shooting incident occurred after the police had successfully sent them the demonstrating students back to the school campus, and for a reason best known to the personnel, they fired tear-gas and bullets suspected to be live ones to scare them.



We don't know what the police wanted to achieve by firing live bullets after they had successfully sent us into the school," a student had said.

Out of shock, most of the students numbering over 30 collapsed, and have been currently admitted into hospital facilities for treatment.



Some students who spoke to GhanaWeb revealed that the police, after sending them back into the school, entered their various dormitories where most of the shooting incidents occurred leading to the collapse of most of the female students.



Whilst some collapsed out of shock, other reports suggest that some of them who were asthmatic patients got attacks after inhaling scents from the tear-gas.



According to the demonstrating students who were later prevented by the police, they were doing that to register their displeasure to the city authorities over their refusal to construct speed ramps on the Abrepo Junction - Bohyen road. They said due to the absence of speed ramps on the road, over-speeding drivers usually killed students and teachers who used to cross the road to the school.



They cited the last incident that occurred on Friday where a female teacher of the school was knocked down by a speeding vehicle whilst she was crossing the road. This in turn triggered the students who said their plea to the city authorities had been given death ears, to demonstrate to register their displeasure.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Ghana Police Service reveals that an investigation has been commenced and further development will be communicated.



Part of it states that some police officers and students had been hospitalized at a medical facility and are currently receiving medical attention.



The statement further reveals that the police managed to disperse the rioting students who had blocked the road, and calm has since been restored.



