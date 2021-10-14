Agitated Apire residents block road to demonstrate over poor road network

A picture of how the angry residents blocked

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Aggrieved residents of Apire in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region have staged a demonstration to protest bad roads in the community.



The deplorable road network which links Ampatia, Hemang, Santasi, and other communities, has become a major cause of road crashes and hub for robbery attacks.



Agitated residents took to the streets to block the road connecting Apire to Santasi.



According to them, the road contractor, Kofi Job construction limited, has abandoned the project without a cause. This has in turn resulted in heavy flooding on the road and other parts of the area following a recent downpour.



Some of the drivers plying the road bemoaned the state of the road; adding the situation is becoming deadly hence the need for authorities and government to immediately come to their rescue.

"We deserve better; kindly do the right thing for us. You don't have to wait till someone dies or gets drowned in the flood before you come around for people to know that you're a leader," an angry driver told GhanaWeb.



Some of these drivers also called on the MP for the area, Kingsley Nyarko, and the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, to immediately push the contractor, Kofi Job back to the road to continue work.







