0
Menu
News

Agogo Presby Women’s College homecoming set for March 10 - 18

88338254 The Chairperson of the event will be Mrs Theodosia Jackson

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Agogo Presbyterian Women's College of Education has announced a series of activities to mark its homecoming and maiden founders’ day celebration.

The celebration will take place from March 10 to 18, 2023.

The theme for this year's homecoming is “Enhancing the Presbyterian Values Through the Provision of Quality Female Teacher Education”.

The ceremony will be held at the college premises.

Ahead of Saturday, March 18, 2023, on which will be the grand durbar, there will be a campus revival, gospel rock show, float, lecture and cocktail dinner with the celebration expected to be climaxed with a thanksgiving service.

Dignitaries expected to grace the celebration are the Moderator of the Presby Church; Prof J.O.Y Mante, Education Minister; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Road Minister; Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The Chairperson of the event will be Mrs Theodosia Jackson; an alumnus and Principal/Co-Founder of Jackson College of Education.

The Executive Director of AAL Consultant, Dr Mrs Josephine Larbi-Apau, who is also an alumnus, will be the guest speaker

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop