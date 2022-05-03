Agona East NPP elects woman as Chairperson

Mrs Hannah Asamoah

Source: GNA

Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the immediate past Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Agona East Constituency, has been elected the Constituency chairperson to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

She polled 393 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mr Sam Esandoh who polled 72 votes and, Mr James Owusu Barnes, who also had 196 votes.



The total valid ballots cast was 661 out of 681 votes expected.



The election was supervised by Mrs Patience Shebrah, Agona East District Director of the Electoral Commission.



For the First Vice Chairman position, Mr Prince Yaw Essah, polled 498 votes to beat Mr Alex Nkansah Anyanful who had 77 votes and Mr Robert Baah who obtained 85 votes.



The Second Vice Chairman position saw Mr Emmanuel Ebo Acquah, winning with 324 votes to defeat three other contestants.

Mr Jacob Ashmond, polled 266 votes to become the new Constituency Secretary whilst Mr Isaac Instiful, the incumbent obtained 254 votes and Mr Robert Abeiku Ansah, had 136 votes.



Mr Rockson Masukrada, polled 260 votes to defeat four other contestants to win the Assistant Secretary position.



The Organizer position was won by Mr Gordon Dadzie, who obtained 362 votes to defeat Mr Solomon Kweku Paintsil, the incumbent who had 298 votes.



Madam Victoria Quao, polled 359 votes to beat Mr Seth Arhin who obtained 298 votes to lose his position as Treasurer.



Madam Gladys Obeng retained her position as Women's Organizer with a total of 346 votes when she beat Ms Diana Duah Frimpong, who had 312 votes.

Mr Alfred Obeng polled 277 votes to beat three other contestants to become new Youth Organizer for the Agona East constituency.



Hajia Jibril Amidatu polled 279 votes to defeat two other contenders to win the position of NASARA Coordinator for the next four years in the constituency.



Speaking to the teeming supporters after her declaration, Mrs Asamoah thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in her, and called for a united front among the polling station executives, Electoral Area coordinators and council of elders to create the enabling environment for the party to recapture the Parliamentary seat in 2024.