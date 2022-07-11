Agona West Assembly invests GHC300,000 cedis in sanitation – MCE

Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Onomah Coleman

Source: GNA

The Agona West Municipal Assembly has from 2021 to 2022, committed an amount of 300,000.00 cedis towards improving the sanitation situation and ensuring environmental cleanliness in the Municipality.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Evans Onomah Coleman, the chunk of the money was spent on the final disposal site to create enough space to avert the difficulty of the dumping of tones of refuse generated by the community without any hindrance by Zoomlion Company.



Mr. Coleman said the road to the final disposal site had also been reshaped to make it more accessible.



The MCE made this known when he addressed chiefs, members of Asafo Companies, civil society groups and family heads after a five-hour clean-up exercise carried out to tidy Swedru township as part of preparations for the 40 days observation of Nana Botwe, late chief of the area.



The day is slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Agona Swedru.



The people cleaned principal streets, desilted chocked gutters, swept Swedru main lorry park and other public places.



The MP for Agona West, Mrs. Cynthia Morrison, Regent and Nifahene of Swedru, Nana Kweku Esieni V, and Mr. David Essandoh, Operations Commander of the exercise, and other funeral committee members took part in the clean-up exercise.

The MCE said the Assembly had planned to supply 17 new refuse containers to support the existing ones in all the dumping sites to avert spillover.



He said in order to sustain proper sanitation in the Municipality, the assembly had instituted laws that had empowered the Staff of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of the Assembly to arrest and give spot fines to people who would litter on the streets.



Mr. Coleman said the Assembly had lobbied for new trucks from Zoomlion Waste Management Company limited to augment the ones available to increase and speed up waste management operations in the Municipality.



He cautioned some residents who dump refuse in gutters during rainy periods to stop that bad practice since increases flooding in the area.



He said solving sanitation issues was a collective effort that would also help in preventing communicable diseases.



The MCE said the Agona West Municipal Assembly had won the central regional best sanitation league table three consecutive times and appealed to the residents to work towards maintaining the first position.

Mrs. Morrison expressed appreciation to the residents of Agona Swedru for showing respect and honor to the late chief of Swedru.



She expressed confidence that the family and Swedruman council of chiefs would observe the event peacefully.



The MP advocated for the sustenance of the clean-up exercise in the Municipality to keep the communities in Swedru township clean.



Nana Eseini called on the citizens of Swedru to obey the rules and regulations outlined for the 40-day observation, but refuted claims that the funeral committee had made it compulsory for the entire residents to wear a red and black dress to mourn the late chief.



Mr Ralph Botchwey, the chairman of the funeral committee, asked the residents, corporate bodies, financial institutions, and individuals to contribute both in-kind and cash to support the befitting celebration of 40 days and subsequent final funeral rites of the late king who reigned for 53 years on the throne.