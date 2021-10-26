Agotime-Ziope DCE assures of completion of projects

The DCE and others during the inspection

The Agotime-Ziope District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Emilia Emefa Adzimah, has assured that every ongoing infrastructural development project in the area would be completed in due course.

She was briefing the Ghanaian Times on Friday, after inspecting some 13 project sites in the district to access the progress of work firsthand.



The inspection tour which was the DCE’s first official duty after assuming office 10 days ago, took her to the sites of the three-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Akwetey and Afegame, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound and at Agohokpo and the maternity ward of the Kpetoe Health Centre.



Madam Adzimah also inspected the tile-laying and electrical installation project for the Silver Youth Library at the Kpetoe Junior High School (JHS) as well as the three-unit classroom block project for the Anglican JHS, Kpetoe; and similar projects at Akpokofe, Ziope and Honugo.



According to the DCE, the projects were meant to improve the quality of education, health and welfare of the people in the area, for which reason they would definitely be completed “sooner than later.”



In that regard, she said the work to mechanize the boreholes in 10 communities in the district would be expedited and completed without delay.

Meanwhile, Madam Adzimah also visited the Ziope market and affirmed that the resumption of the project to re-roof the sheds was high on the assembly’s development agenda.



“This is because we are determined to empower our people economically and the market project is an important part of that agenda,” she added.



The DCE touched on tourism development and said that the Agbamevorza (kente festival) would be marketed on a wider note on the globe and also locally to attract more visitors and revenue.



Such ventures, she said, would involve the vigorous participation of the private sector.



Madam Adzimah further pledged that the assembly would commit greater zeal and resources to the area of water and sanitation to raise the district’s status of cleanliness to astounding heights.