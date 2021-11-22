Agotime-Ziope MP eulogises late chief of Agotime

Member of Parliament for Agotime-Ziope Constituency, Charles Agbeve

Mr Charles Agbeve, the Member of Parliament for Agotime-Ziope Constituency, has described the late 'Konor' of Agotime, Nene Nuer Keteku III, as an affable personality and a great traditional ruler who was involved in the area's development.

He said the late chief had helped him accomplish many projects during his period as the National Health Insurance Scheme manager.



Mr Agbeve made this known at Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta region during the final funeral rites of the late chief, which attracted scores of Traditional rulers from Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern, Togo, and many parts of the country.



The mourners converged to pay their final respect to the late chief, who ruled for 51 years.



Mr Agbeve said the chief contributed hugely to the Agotime water project, Agotime Market project, construction of town roads, the Agotime Senior High School, the fight for the location of the District capital of the then Adaklu-Anigbe District and the establishment of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) training school.



"As a teacher, he was passionate about education and capacity building of the youth. He left a very big indelible ink which would be very difficult for anyone to overcome, but I wish his successor well and pray he continues with the things initiated and implemented by the late chief."



"If I speak about the late chief and do not mention Kente, I would be doing a very big disservice to his memory. He made Agotime-Kente and Kente–Agotime, and we will pay homage to the late chief for that particular feat that Agotime has achieved because it was one area the youth of the area have benefitted tremendously from," he said.

On the Agotime Kente Media Village Project, Mr Agbeve suggested the project, after its completion, be named in honour of the late chief for his role in selling the Kente agenda to Ghanaians and the world.



He called for unity for the growth of the area.



Mr Agbeve presented a cash amount of 10,000.00 and assorted drinks while the Volta Caucus MPs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) donated GHC 1,000.00 with some assorted drinks while John Dramani Mahama, the former President, gave GHC5000.00.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also donated GHC5000.00.



In a tribute, Nene Nuer Keteku IV, the new 'Konor' of Agotime Traditional Area, described the late Traditional King as a man of many parts, a disciplinarian when it mattered and humourous.



There were Tributes from chiefs and queen mothers of Agotime and parts of Togo, the children, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, the grandchildren, in-laws, Eastern and Accra Regional House of Chiefs, religious bodies, political groups, and friends from the diaspora.

Osie Adzatekpor VII, the Paramount Chief of Avatime Traditional Area, who led a delegation from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, also eulogised the late 'Konor' of Agotime as an active member of the Regional House of Chiefs, who contributed immensely to the growth of the Chieftaincy institution in the country.



Known in private life as Senyo Kofi Akuffo, the late Nene Nuer Keteku Ill, who reigned for 51 years, attended the Roman Catholic Mission School and the Jasikan Training College.



In his final year at Jasikan Training College, the lot fell on him to ascend the great Ntsrifua Stool of Agotime as the Konor (paramount chief) of the 37 towns and villages of Agotime, where he was enstooled as Nene Neur Keteku III of Agotime Traditional Area on October 24, 1969.



He was a staunch member of the Global Evangelical Church and adhered to the ethics and principles of the Church, according to Reverend Dr Setorwu Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church.



He was 76 and survived by six children.