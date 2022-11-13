Agradaa ‘attacks’ Angel FM journalist in court

Embattled founder and leader of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng vented at a journalist during her last appearance in court.

The former fetish priestess while being taken back into police custody, identified Angel FM’s court reporter and accused her of falsely reporting on her case.



“So you are the one lying? You are the one giving false news? When you video make sure you say it as you saw it,” she cautioned in a video shared by Oman Channel.



Agradaa was arrested by the police on October 9, 2022, and pressed with fraud charges.



She has since been in police custody despite securing bail in two circuit courts when she is being tried concurrently after failing to meet her bail conditions.



On Friday, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah granted an appeal by Agradaa’s lawyer to vary her bail conditions.

The court reviewed her bail amount from GHC50,000 to GHC10,000 but increased the number of securities to five.



According to the court, these persons must have a fixed place of abode and work within the jurisdiction.



She is also supposed to report to the police twice every week.







