Agradaa’s bail reviewed downward from GH¢50K with more sureties

Nana Agradaa with her legal counsel

The Accra Circuit Court 9, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, has reviewed the bail condition of the self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Asiedu Oduro, to GH₵10,000 with five sureties.

According to the court, these persons must have a fixed place of abode and work within the jurisdiction.



She is also supposed to report to the police twice every week.



Mama Pat as she is known, was not present in Court Friday, November 11, 2022, but was represented by her lawyer.



She is standing trial on the charge of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence, to which she has pleaded not guilty.

The court had earlier granted her bail to the tune of GH₵50,000 with three sureties but has been unable to meet them.



Her lawyer thus pleaded with the court to vary its decision, which the court reviewed.







