Agradaa’s case against Owusu Bempah adjourned to March 24

Owusu Bempah [in red and white shirt and black nose mask] returning from the court room

The Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case against Glorious Word Power Ministry International Overseer, Reverend Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, to March 24, 2022.

This follows calls by the Attorney-General’s office for it to be furnished with case dockets for perusal and onward advice.



The Prosecutor on the case, Detective Chief Dennis Terpketey, told the court during sitting on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



Owusu Bempah and his accomplices are standing trial for what the Police describe as ‘offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and threat of death”.



The cleric together with his accomplices was seen in a viral video brandishing weapons while issuing death threats to Nana Agradaa at a place believed to be her residence.

Owusu Bempah in one of the videos was heard saying, “Nana Agradaa says she will teach me a lesson, so I came here so that she deals with me. When I got there she was home, so I dared her to come down. When I got there she had a gun but my boys ceased it, I told them not to shoot else she would have been dead by now.



“She called the police and I explained myself and the commander intervened, I did not go to fight but she threatened me.”



The Preacher was arrested together with the two others on September 13, 2021, and arraigned before court, though they pleaded not guilty to the charges.