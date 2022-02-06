Agric Minister, Tony Blair hold breakfast meeting on investment

Tony Blair and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

As part of moves to woo more investments into the agricultural sector, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on Thursday, 3 February 2022, participated in an Investment Breakfast meeting organised by the Tony Blair Institute of Ghana (TBIG).

The meeting was aimed at providing opportunities for potential investors to interact and share ideas, as well as explore various areas of investments in the agricultural sector.



Ghana's agricultural sector has seen transformation thanks to the introduction of the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto in his remarks emphasised the need for investors to take advantage of the many opportunities in the Agric sector which have largely been spurred by the successful implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.