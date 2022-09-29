Agric Minister has run out of ideas; sack him – Kofi Akpaloo to Akufo-Addo

Minister of Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has doubted the ability of Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto to manage the government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He argued the sector minister has run out of ideas to add any progress to the development of the agricultural sector.



"There was a major problem with the prices of the raw materials, especially maize and soybean. Maize, for instance, went up by 100%, and then wheat and soybean all went up," he said.



"Why must we import frozen chicken and maize while we can grow some in Ghana? President Akufo-Addo has to relieve him of his post, "Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Accra-based Angel FM.



He further revealed that the Minister for Agriculture had disobeyed the president's directives to save the local poultry industry.

President Akufo-Addo has often touted the progress of the planting for food and jobs programme, alluding to the feat it has achieved.



This, he said, is a complete misapplication of the subsidies.



He believes it would only be proper if the sector minister is relieved of his position.