Agriculture Minister to tour five regions

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Source: GNA

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, will on Sunday, July 5, 2021, commence his annual regional visits to five regions in the southern zone of the country.

The Minister who shall be accompanied by some directors and technical staff of the Ministry would visit Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Ashanti and the Eastern Regions.



The six-day working visit, according to a statement issued by the Press Secretariat of the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), would focus largely on assessing the successes and progress made so far in the first four years of the implementation of the Government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives.



The statement said the Minister "would hold staff durbar to interact with staff of the Ministry and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

"The Honourable Minister will most importantly undertake visits to farm fields, inspect ongoing projects and also interact with farmers and beneficiaries of the hugely successful flagship planting for Food and Jobs programme."



Other major highlights of the six-day working tour would be meeting with agro input dealers to discuss and address challenges in this year's supply of subsidized seeds and fertilizers.