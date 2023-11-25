Agrifest GH 2023: Starlet 91 road to Nat’l Theatre traffic light to be closed

The road closure begins from Starlet 9 to the National Theatre traffic light

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the commemoration of this year’s farmer’s day on Friday, 1 December 2023.

As a major feature of the celebration, the Ministry will hold a 5-day Agricultural Fair dubbed: 'Agrifest Ghana 2023' with the designated venue encompassing the ministerial enclave.



The enclave begins from the Ridge roundabout through the principal streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Court Complex to the principal streets of the National Theatre.



Hence the Ministry is notifying all ministries and the public of the road closure beginning from the "Starlet 91 Road to the National Theatre traffic light.

“Official pass will be granted to vehicles of Ministers, Head of Civil Service, Auditor General, Controller and Accountant General, Deputy Ministers, Chief Directors, and Directors to access the blocked areas to their respective offices,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday, 24 November 2023.



It also urged staff of the affected Ministries to park at either “Independence Square or Afua Sutherland Park.”



It added that the Ghana Police Service will be deployed to provide adequate security and ensure “safety of vehicles parked in designated areas.”