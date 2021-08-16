Agyeman-Manu could not have acted without approval from the president - Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is neck-deep in the botched Sputnik V deal.

He is also claiming that the report of the Parliamentary Committee on the matter is an attempt to clear the government of any wrongdoing.



He believes the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu could not have executed the deal without approval from President Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Amidu premised his assertion on the comments made by President Akufo-Addo on August 10 in the Bono Region to the effect that he is Mr. Agyemang-Manu is being vilified by Ghana “From my experience working with President Akufo-Addo, I can bet my last pesewa that the report of the Adhoc parliamentary committee on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine procurement was just a smokescreen behind which to exonerate and whitewash all the suspected unconstitutionality and illegalities committed by the Government in the procurement contract and payment for the vaccines.

Ghanaians must be hallucinating to think that the Minister of Health, whom I have known since our Commonwealth Hall days in the 1970s, would have had the temerity to have executed the Sputnik Covid-19 procurement contract without executive approval by the Mother of the Government”, parts of Amidu’s August 16 publication read.



“The President’s Bono Region pronouncements on 10th August 2021 constitutes evidence of his interference with the investigatory and adjudicatory processes pending before a supposedly independent and coordinate arm of government the Legislature before which the suspected Sputnik V corruption affair is currently pending for a decision on the findings and recommendations of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee”, he added.