Agyeman-Manu praises NPP executives for 2020 election victory

Source: GNA

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region has commended the party's constituency and polling station executives for their contributions towards the party's victory in Election 2020.

“As the NPP looks forward to breaking the eight-year cycle, it is imperative and obligatory for all to unite and bury our differences and eschew division, bitterness, rancour and ensure a formidable team with a common purpose to of winning the Election 2024”, he said.



Speaking at the Dormaa Central constituency delegates’ conference of the NPP at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Agyeman-Manu, also the Minister of Health said the government had achieved a lot and advised the party to sell those achievements to the masses to enhance the fortunes of the party.



He mentioned the massive investment in social infrastructure in the Dormaa Central Municipality, including the construction of a modern youth resource center, clinics, asphalting of Dormaa-Ahenkro township roads as some of the great achievements of the party in the area.



The conference drawn delegates from 11 electoral areas gave them the opportunity to re-strategise towards the party’s victory in the 2024 general election.

Similar conferences were held separately at Aboabo and Antwirifo.



Mr Agyeman-Manu explained a site had been earmarked at between Amasu and Aboabo for the construction of a district hospital under the government’s “Agenda 111” adding that contractors and engineers had been engaged to complete work on the stalled accident and emergency centre project at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.



Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, entreated the delegates to remain focus, committed, and forge ahead in unity for the progress of the party.



Mr Kwasi Kyeremeh, the Secretary of the Dormaa Council of Elders of the NPP appealed to the party supporters to sell the ideals to woo more people to the party for a resounding victory in the next general election.