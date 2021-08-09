AgyemanManuMustGo: Ghanaians join minority in Parliament to push for health minister’s exit

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

• Pressure is mounting on the health minister to vacate his post over admissions of errors in the procurement of Sputnik V vaccine

• Several Ghanaians including minority members in parliament are calling for the president to sack the health minister



• Findings from Parliamentary committee that probed the covid vaccine deal exposed some grave gaffes from the Health Minister



Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is under substantive pressure from all sides to throw in the towel and leave office after his blunder over the purchase of Sputnik V vaccines into the country.



Following revelations in the report of the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract, Minority members in Parliament have called for the sacking or immediate resignation of the health minister.



Among other things, the report by the committee revealed that Mr Agyeman-Manu breached constitutional provisions for the parliamentary approval as well as the Public Procurement Act.



During a brief press conference Friday night, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka intimated that the health minister should be made to face the music.



"I must say that the Minister should be sanctioned," he told journalists gathered.

"He (Health Minister) must be removed by the President. He is not fit to occupy the office of a Minister of State; and must, therefore, be removed from office henceforth, failing, which this House must pass a vote of censure on the Minister," Muntaka added.



On social media, particularly microblogging website, Twitter, several Ghanaians have jumped on to the requests by the minority, calling for Mr Agyeman-Manu to leave office.



“This guy should have been behinds bars by now. He is simply a threat to our Health Security. #AgyemanManuMustGo,” a user tweeted.



“President @NAkufoAddo, when a man confesses in camera, in public, and in front of legislators of having a problem in thinking straight, it is called madness. Such person becomes a national security threat. #AgyemanManuMustGo,” another wrote.



Below are more reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter:





#AgyemanManuMustGo for not seeking the anyone's advice before signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/pfYQk67UUb — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

If not for chobo, why did Agyeman Manu wait till he got exposed before talking? #AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/JHb1uzWBVC — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

Our lives are at risk in the hands of "Mr. I don't think properly" as a health Minister..........#AgyemanManuMustGo — Chief Joel Kofi (@ChiefJoelKofi1) August 9, 2021

It was an affront to Ghana's rule of law when a minister thought doing something as important as vaccines procurement should be done without the knowledge of Ghanaians. #AgyemanManuMustGo — #JMbamarvelous???????????????? (@Marvelousbeb) August 9, 2021

Even if it was an emergency, the Minister should have found time to communicate effectively and engage with the Committee on Health. #AgyemanManuMustGo — Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) August 9, 2021

No caninet approval



No parliamentary approval



No FDA approval



No procurement law processes No AG advise on the vaccine. What a hell!#AgyemanManuMustGo — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

For me, the conversation shouldn’t just be about #AgyemanManuMustGo . We should be asking for prosecution as well. If we can prosecute former officials for reckless conduct in respect of our finances, then same should apply here. — Patrick Listowel (@ListowelPatrick) August 9, 2021

In any serious jurisdiction, the Health Minister would have, as of yet, been arraigned and prosecuted for disregarding due diligence and causing financial loss to the country. Sadly, there’s no respect for rule of law in this country, just failing institutions!#AgyemanManuMustGo — Mr. Ray ???????? (@TheEdemTamekloe) August 9, 2021

Because of sputnik chobo, nobody wanted to talk of covid-19 test at airpot. Its clear now! #AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/NvykDA3DzW — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

Agyeman Manu smeared the Nation's integrity by using its respected NAME (GHANA)to propagate fraud.



His sack will not only restore hope but go a long way to ensuring that, people whose tax is used to provide his comfort are respected. #AgyemanManuMustGo — Kojo Bawuah (@LouieXiii131) August 9, 2021

Still wondering what he is doing at post. If l were him l would have been long gone before l am booted out.#AgyemanManuMustGo — Yaovi Mebuame (@YMebuame) August 9, 2021

The man accepted he doesn't think well and has also lied under orth yet he still wants people to sympathize with him.#AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/yx75iZys5i — Rashid Nettwork (@RashidNetwork) August 9, 2021

An accountant yet flouted procurement law. What minister are you? #AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/m2RsxcRq17 — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021