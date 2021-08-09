28
#AgyemanManuMustGo: Ghanaians join minority in Parliament to push for health minister’s exit

Agyeman Manu Health Minister1 Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Mon, 9 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Pressure is mounting on the health minister to vacate his post over admissions of errors in the procurement of Sputnik V vaccine

• Several Ghanaians including minority members in parliament are calling for the president to sack the health minister

• Findings from Parliamentary committee that probed the covid vaccine deal exposed some grave gaffes from the Health Minister

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is under substantive pressure from all sides to throw in the towel and leave office after his blunder over the purchase of Sputnik V vaccines into the country.

Following revelations in the report of the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract, Minority members in Parliament have called for the sacking or immediate resignation of the health minister.

Among other things, the report by the committee revealed that Mr Agyeman-Manu breached constitutional provisions for the parliamentary approval as well as the Public Procurement Act.

During a brief press conference Friday night, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed- Mubarak Muntaka intimated that the health minister should be made to face the music.

"I must say that the Minister should be sanctioned," he told journalists gathered.

"He (Health Minister) must be removed by the President. He is not fit to occupy the office of a Minister of State; and must, therefore, be removed from office henceforth, failing, which this House must pass a vote of censure on the Minister," Muntaka added.

On social media, particularly microblogging website, Twitter, several Ghanaians have jumped on to the requests by the minority, calling for Mr Agyeman-Manu to leave office.

“This guy should have been behinds bars by now. He is simply a threat to our Health Security. #AgyemanManuMustGo,” a user tweeted.

“President @NAkufoAddo, when a man confesses in camera, in public, and in front of legislators of having a problem in thinking straight, it is called madness. Such person becomes a national security threat. #AgyemanManuMustGo,” another wrote.

Below are more reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter:























