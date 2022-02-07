Agyinasare was very good at smoking 'wee' - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong chairs church fundraising event

I hate false prophets, not the church, says Kennedy Agyapong



Kennedy Agyapong lauds Bishop Agyinasare



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has spoken about the dark past of the founder and leader of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.



Speaking at a fundraising event held at the head branch of Kingdom Life Ministries over the weekend, the controversial MP described the revered preacher who was his classmate in school as a real-life Paul turned to Saul.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, Bishop Agyinasare who was also at the event, in their school days used to be a notorious kid known for smoking and abusing illicit drugs at a young age of 14.

“Did you know your Bishop was a Saul who became Paul? Did you know your bishop used to smoke a lot? He was so good at it and in fact, he was a master in smoking wee. We were in the same class and he was a very bad boy. A very bad boy", Kennedy Agyapong said in Twi.



"He gave out all the nicknames in school at that time. At age 14, he did so many bad things. But today just take a look at his works and how he is doing the work of God with greatness. These past mistakes give you the experience and build you up to be a good leader. You are able to detect and easily correct anybody treading that same path", the lawmaker added.



TWI NEWS



Despite his disclosure, the Assin North MP lauded the Bishop for completely turning his life around and leading a decent life worthy of a man of God.



“Today when you look at the work he has done in God from the UK and Ghana now, I believe he’s done well. I personally have my own mistakes but I believe that is what gives you the experience to be able to correct someone who is walking a similar path,” the MP stated.

Bishop Agyinasare has in previous instances narrated how his past life was nothing to write home about until his encounter with God.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb sometime in 2018, the Perez Chapel founder disclosed that aside from his incessant smoking habit in his youthful days, he was also a chronic womanizer who made one of his girlfriends undergo her first abortion at age 14.



