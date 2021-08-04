Ah, so this is it? – Owusu-Bempah reacts to #FixTheCountry protests

Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu

Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, has ridiculed organisers of the much anticipated #FixTheCountry protest held earlier today in Accra.



Taking to his Facebook wall and sharing an aerial shot of the attendance of the demonstrations, Mr Owusu-Bempah Bonsu posited that the turn up for the protest wasn’t as encouraging and vibrant as expected.



“Ahhhh so this is it???????? After all the Ugly dede!!! Yi nyinaaaaaa!!! maf3re mpo!,” to wit; ‘after all the ugly noise all over,’ I’m even shy.



He further tagged the march as one perpetuated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prior to Wednesday, August 4, there were several clarion calls by convenors and sympathisers of the #FixTheCountry campaign to Ghanaians, to turn up in their numbers to join the march.



The crusade which began on social media a few months ago was to demand accountability of public officials and appointees of President Akufo-Addo, better management of the economy, call for justice, better healthcare, employment opportunities and educational system among other pressing issues.



Although people from all walks of life showed up for the march which started from Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at the Black Star Square, many known advocates who were seen championing the campaign on social media were surprisingly missing.



Hundreds of aggrieved Ghanaians, mostly the youth, vented their spleen at the government with some going as far as cursing public office holders with the pouring of libation among other things.



Several members of the incumbent New Patriotic Party have accused convenors and advocates of the #FixTheCountry campaign of doing the bidding of the NDC, with many alleging that the protests were sponsored by the largest opposition party.





Placards bearing various messages targeted at President Akufo-Addo and his government were also on display throughout the march which lasted about five hours with police personnel escorting them.



