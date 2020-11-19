Ahafo Region: 4 fake agrochemical dealers granted ¢260k bail

The accused persons are, Dannyor David 35, Osei Joseph 33, Felix Bempong 29 and Ben Amoah 50 years o

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Four persons who were arrested at Kasapin in the Ahafo Region for dealing in fake agrochemicals have appeared before the Goaso Circuit Court.

The court presided over by Charles Akwasi Acheampong on 17th November 2020 permitted the bailing of the accused persons in the sum of GHC65,000 each with 4 sureties, one of the sureties is a government worker to be justified with GHC 20,000.



In court, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge of trading in “Fake AF Confidence Insecticides” that is dangerous to humans and plants.



The accused persons are, Dannyor David 35, Osei Joseph 33, Felix Bempong 29 and Ben Amoah 50 years old.



Prosecuting Police, Detective Inspector Eric Calvin Dzordor told the Goaso Circuit Court that, the 4 accused persons were trapped and arrested for trading in fake AF Confidence Cocoa insecticides.



He explained that Felix Bempong owner of Bempong Agrochemical shop at Kasapin was first arrested by Kasapin Police after the Adabokrom Branch Manager of New Okaff Industries Limited, Desmond Karikari had made a report.

Police investigation led to the arrest of one Edward Quaye, who is now a prosecution witness for possessing 92 gallons of fake AF Confidence with the label name; T S Confidor by New Okaff Industries Ltd with both the company's addresses in Kumasi and Accra.



Further information led to the arrest of David Dannyor the alleged supplier at Tepa.



The Prosecuting Police told the court that investigations were conducted by the police again which led to the arrest of Ben Amoah and Isaac Osei by the Abuakwa District police command in Kumasi.



At the court, Mr Vasco Nyamekye, the lawyer for the defendants prayed to His Honour Charles Akwasi Acheampong (Goaso Circuit Court Judge) to admit his clients, Dannyor David, Osei Joseph Felix Bempong and Ben Amoah to bail because they had people of substance who would stand as sureties when granted bail.



The Goaso Circuit Judge, however, admitted to the pray of the Counsel where he (Judge) granted each person GHC 65,000 bail with 4 sureties, a government worker among the sureties, to be justified with GHC 20,000.

The Judge has adjourned the case to December 9 2020 and the four defendants are supposed to reappear before the court on that date.



Meanwhile, the Nkawie Circuit on Tuesday, November 17 2020, presided over by His Lordship Michael Johnson Abbey remanded Atta Kwadwo, 2 weeks in Kumasi Central Prisons for selling fake AF Confidence Insecticide at Kejetia- Kumasi.



The alleged Kumasi Kejetia fake AF Confidence seller is expected to reappear before the court on the 3rd December 2020.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor