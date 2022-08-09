Ahafo Region NDC successfully organises branch elections

Voting queue

The opposition NDC yesterday finished its branch elections successfully ahead of the party’s constituency and regional polls.

The elections took place across the 782 Branches of the party in 6 constituencies.



The Constituencies are Asunafo South and North, Asutifi North and South as well as the Tano North and South Constituencies.



In all, 7,038 branch officers were elected, said the Ahafo Regional Organiser of the NDC, Charles Asiedu.



In a statement to congratulate the party members for their participation, Asiedu urged all NDC supporters to eschew personal interest and support the leadership of the party for victory in the 2024 general elections.

“…Our victory in 2024 is largely dependent on our preparation as we embark on intra party activities from branch through to national,” he urged in the statement.



“I therefore crave your indulgence to earnestly substitute our personal interest with that of the party to eliminate avoidable conflicts.”



“I would like to seize this opportunity to thank and appreciate all stakeholders and party faithful who participated and contributed immensely in diverse ways to ensure success of the just ended branch elections,” Asiedu added.