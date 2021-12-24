Ahafo Regional chairman of NPP, Regional Minister embark on 'thank you' tour

Kwabena Owusu commended the executives for their service

The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Owusu Sekyere and his Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye accompanied by District Chief Executives, the regional party Executives and elders have embarked on a THANK YOU TOUR of the Region for a successful Year and to thank the Almighty God for been faithful to their cause throughout the year 2021.

The Regional Chairman, Kwabena Owusu Sekyere heaped loads of praises to the executives of the six (6) constituencies in the region namely, Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Tano North and Tano South,The chairman admonished the party Executives to uphold the Unity of purpose at play currently in the region among the key leadership of the Party in order to nurture the young region towards a rapid growth of the region and also to position the region strategically to benefit from the numerous social interventions been dished by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo the president of Ghana.



Chairman Kwabena Owusu Sekyere appreciated the Regional Minister Hon,George Yaw Boakye for his sterling leadership skills in his management of the region and promised to always support him, Nananom and the Regional Coordinating Council to make the dreams of the president accomplished in the region for Ahafoman. The Chairman wished all constituency executives in the region a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

It will be recalled that, the just ended 2021 National delegates Conference of the Party held in Kumasi at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports stadium brought together party faithful from the length and breadth of Ghana with The NPP Ahafo regional Party participating fully and effectively.