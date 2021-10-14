Ahankrasu gets first health center after 100yrs

Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Health

Government has constructed a community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compound for Ahankrasu, a farming community in Atiwa East District of Eastern Region after 100yrs of health challenges.

Information gathered by Agoo Fm news indicates that residents have on several occasions struggled with health issues over a decade since the only source of health care are Sekyere St Monica Clinic and Enyiresi Government Hospital.



Odikro for Ahankrasu Nana Lawel II told Agoo Fm’s Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor the community has recorded several deaths since patients have to travel long-distance before they are hospitalized.



The GHS 1.3million CHPS Compound has been designed with a Main Clinic, two 1-Bedroom staff facility, and a 2-Bedroom staff facility.



It consists of OPD, a 10-seater capacity waiting area, ante-natal consulting rooms, counseling room, treatment room, mini-laboratory, 4-bed ward, delivery unit with a 2-bed lying-in and a borehole with water pump.



The project was commissioned on behalf of the Health Minister by the Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Mahama Asei Seini in the presence of the Deputy Finance Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the area Abena Osei Asare, Eastern Regional Health Director, Winfred Ofosu, District Health Director Vida Efua Efful, District Chief Executive Officer Kwabena Attah Penin Nkansah among others.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday the Deputy Health Minister said the facility will improve the geographical access to healthcare thereby impacting on the reduction of the burden of maternal and child health morbidity and mortality in the communities.



According to him the Government’s commitment to achieving the SDGs and UHC cannot be over-emphasized and that bringing primary health care services to the doorstep of communities and individuals remains high on the agenda of the Government.



Chairman of the occupation who is the Chief in the community Nana Lawel II expressed appreciation to the president and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency Abena Osei Asare, DCE for working hard to ensure a successful health project.



On her part, the MP said this project and the Mampong CHPS compound are two projects completed out of the five expected to be completed in the constituency.



She noted that one is under construction and the other two projects will start in due time.