Ahanta MP came to parliament in his car not an ambulance - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The arrival of the ambulance caused a stir in parliament

Bedridden MP brought to Parliament for E-Levy vote - Reports

Bagbin confirms the presence of Ahanta MP in an ambulance



A sick NDC MP with infusions on him was brought to Parliament to vote against E-Levy - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



There were speculations that Ahanta West MP cum Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Ebenezer Kojo-Kum, was conveyed to parliament in an ambulance on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



Majority leader has debunked these reports, he insists that the sick MP was brought to parliament in his own car and not an ambulance, DailyGuidenNetwork.com reports.



“The Minister came there in his car. The ambulance was there because of the people who were sick so that in case of any eventuality they can be rushed to the hospital. It is Parliament ambulance brought from it original parking place to another place and getting ready for any eventuality,” the portal quoted him.

Speaking on Akoko Abon on Hello 101.5FM with King Edward on Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Member of Parliament for Suame said both sides of the political divide agreed to put an ambulance on standby in case of emergency so the person could be conveyed to the hospital but the ambulance did not convey anyone to and from the House.



This is contrary to what the Speaker of Parliament said on Friday, April 1, 2022, when the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, asked why the Ahanta MP was marked present when he was not seen in the chamber.



Alban Bagbin in responding to his question confirmed that he "saw how Ahanta West MP and Chieftaincy minister, Ebenezer Kojo-Kum was brought to Parliament in an ambulance," even though he was not seen in the chambers.



While still on this topic, the MP for Suame, alleged that a member of the NDC Minority Caucus was brought to Parliament to vote against the bill with infusions on him.





Though he didn't disclose the identity of the said MP, he added that the sick MP was given medical attention at the office of Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak while members of the Minority pressed on to abort the passage of the bill.



“On the same day, there was someone from the Minority side who was on drips and came from the hospital. We know what happened. If they want us to go there, we will go there. There was a drip on someone on that day at the hospital, but eventually, the person came and was in Muntaka’s office with medics around person. We know what happened there,” the portal quoted him.



