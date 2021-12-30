Ahanta West MCE pledges to tackle school infrastructural challenges

Mr John Agyare, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly

Mr John Agyare, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) has expressed his determination to address the infrastructural challenges facing some basic schools in the municipality.

He noted that though some dual desks had been provided to some schools recently, the deficit was still huge because some school pupils still sit on the floor to write.



In that regard, he has promised to complete all abandoned school projects that have reached an advanced stage for them to be used by the communities.



Mr Agyare who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said he would collaborate with the Education Directorate and all relevant stakeholders to adequately address the challenges and ensure that pupils had access to quality education.



According to him, education was the key that unlocked every potential, stressing that there was the need to provide quality education to children of the municipality.



He noted that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy by the Government had created and expanded access at the secondary school level and commended the Government for introducing the policy.



He, however, called for effective collaboration between the Education Directorate and the Assembly to ensure that the municipality continued to provide quality education to its people.

He further urged all stakeholders to work together to maintain the already good pupil-teacher ratio at all levels and also support the Mock Examinations for the preparation of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.



Mr Agyare underscored the need to ensure the regular provision of critical Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) in the schools.



Speaking about the performances of schools in the Municipality, the MCE expressed satisfaction about the performance of Senior High Schools in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



He particularly commended Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (SHTS) which had a pass rate of 85 percent and the school with the best grades in Mathematics, Science, and English in the Western Region.



“This is good but I think there is still room for improvement and for that matter, I will like all key stakeholders in the education sector to collaborate effectively to ensure that we pay more attention to what is working well for us and try to improve upon our weaknesses”, he stressed.



He pledged to undertake the necessary consultations to get accommodation for teachers in hard-to-reach places like Cape Three Points and Butre since they need such facilities to ensure effective teaching and learning.