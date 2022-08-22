Ahanta West: Police disrupt Kundum celebration in Dixcove

File Photo

The Western Regional Police Command on Sunday, August 21, 2022 besieged Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region to disrupt ongoing Kundum celebration.

According to eyewitnesses, the police besieged the area to enforce court injunction on the grand durbar of this year's Lower Dixcove Kundum Festival.



"This morning we were celebrating our Kundum festival and the police came to disrupt the celebration, it wasn't easy, some of us have to run away to avoid any arrest, we don't know why the police came. Let me put on record that what the police are doing is not good at all because we are peace loving people, there is unity among us so who is saying are fighting, Kundum is our traditional festival and nobody can prevent us from celebrating it", an eyewitness told this journalist.



But according to Security Council, this comes after the inability of both factions to assure of a violence-free celebration of the Kundum festival.



The directive was issued to Chiefs in the Lower and Upper Dixcove Traditional Councils, after a meeting by the security council.

In a press Statement sighted by the newsmen in the area, the REGSEC is entreating the general public, especially the people of Dixcove to take note and comply.



So far no arrest has been made for going against the directives.



The chiefs and people of the Western regional town of Lower and Upper Dixcove are not to celebrate this years Kundum festival as the Western regional security Council has suspended this year’s edition.



The Kundum festival is celebrated by the people of Ahanta and Nzema of the Western region. It is celebrated to thank God for the abundance of food during harvest period of the area.