Ahanta West residents accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ project

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Concerned Residents of Aboadi in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly in the Western Region have accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government of laying claim to a project that was financed and built by a private company.

The group wonders whether the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a research team, for which reason such blunder will be caused, adding that perhaps “the NPP wants to cause mischief”.



“The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 23rd December, 2021 posted on his official Facebook wall that his government had constructed this solar powered mechanized water system for about 3,500 for the good people of Ahanta West and captured this water project that was commissioned on Monday, 20th December, 2021 as his evidence.”



Convener of the group and former assembly member for the area Ebenezer Essien, at a press conference, said “the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta West are not happy at all about this attitude of the President wanting to ‘steal’ this project from the private organization that really constructed this water project for us”.

He narrated that the project saw the light of day after the Chief of Aboadi had series of engagement with GOS Limited, a Schlumberger JV Company, insisting that at no point in the engagement was President Akufo-Addo and his government mentioned as having played any role.



“The Chief of Aboadi, Nana Etsin Kofi II, had some engagements with the management of a private company and lobbied for the project. The private company obliged to put up this very nice solar mechanized water project. When the company was ready to start the project, it was our Chief who gave the company this piece of land for the project. The private organization that decided to give the good people of Aboadi this water project is GOS LIMITED COMPANY (A SCHLUMBERGER JV COMPANY). They agreed with our Chief to undertake this project because it was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to see to it that the people of Aboadi have clean and potable drinking water.”



Ebenezer Essien believes that “the concerned citizens of Aboadi and Ahanta need an unqualified apology from H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana for peddling falsehoods and knowingly deceiving the public and wants to reap where he has not planted at all”.