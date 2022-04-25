Ahaspora to adopt Langma Community

Ahaspora commits to giving back to the society

Source: Ahaspora Professionals Network

The Core vision for Ahaspora Professionals Network is supporting the transition process of Ghanaians who have lived or worked abroad and returned home. The ultimate goal of building this network of like-minded individuals is to promote brain gain, give back to our society, and ultimately mobilize our human capital and resources to help our communities to promote national development.

In line with this, each year in April, Ahaspora Professionals Network commits to a giveback project by spearheading a worthy cause. Even though there are many worthy causes to support, our passion has driven us to adopt a community we can be part of and track its progress.



After diligently searching, we have decided to adopt the Langma community, on the Kokrobite road. Langma is a predominantly Ga-Adangbe community, with a boundary settlement between the Central and the Greater Accra Regions.



On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Ahaspora will launch the Adopt a Community project which will run through to April 2026. During this period, Ahaspora will engage with the people of Langma to help identify and solve some of the key challenges in the community.

On the day of the event, Ahaspora will meet with the leaders and people of Langma to launch the adoption project during which, the Ahaspora team will meet the Chief and community leaders at the community town hall to; learn more about the community; officially introduce Ahaspora to the community; launch the project; donate collected items and organize a health screening for the community members.



Ahaspora is calling on all stakeholders and interested persons to support this worthy cause.



Register using the link below to join us for the launch or contact us on 0557933539 or 0505989813 to make in cash or in-kind donations.