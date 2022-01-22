Ahenema-Kokoben D/A Cluster of Schools closed down due to rampant ‘shit bombing’

Authorities close down Ahenema-Kokoben D/A 1&2 Cluster of Schools

Ahenema-Kokoben D/A 1&2 Cluster of Schools in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region have been closed down due to rampant open defecation by unknown people in the classrooms.

The closure, which is temporal, was a protest by the school authorities to alert the Ghana Education Service (GES) of the need to save and provide security for the 1,750 children in the schools.



The latest defecation that warranted the closure of the schools on Friday, January 21, 2022, was the smearing of human excreta at the office of the headmistress on that day.



The chairman of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of the schools, Hon Kwame Asafo Adjei, told Otec News’ reporter Simon Opoku Afriyie, that the schools have been experiencing such incidents for a long time because there is no security personnel at the schools.



“The residents in the community have turned the classrooms into toilet facilities, though there are already toilet facilities here, reasons, I don’t know. This has been going on for a very long time, all because there is no security personnel (watchmen),” he said.



He added that “when the schools reopened on Tuesday, January 18, all the classrooms were filled with faeces. Today too the headmistress’ office was broken into, human faeces were smeared on her table, chairs, and even the padlock on the door”.

Hon Kwame Asafo Adjei, who is also the assembly member for the Ahenema-Kokoben Electoral Area, stated that the teachers and parents have no option but to close the schools to protest against the unbearable incidents, and against the residents.



“We at the PTA cannot levy the children to secure the services of security personnel to man the school. We are therefore appealing to the Ghana Education Service to provide the schools, with 1,750 children, with security personnel to curtail the situation”, he appealed to GES.











