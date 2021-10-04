Ahmed Suale's family will always be part of us - Tiger Eye PI denies neglecting family

Slained investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

• Tiger Eye PI says it has not neglected the family of Ahmed Suale

• The company says it has over the years been responsible for the education of Suale’s children



• This comes after reports of Ahmed’s second wife enduring economic hardship



Tiger Eye PI, the company owned by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has denied claims that it has neglected the second wife and children of its former employee, Ahmed Hussein Suale who was murdered in cold blood some three years ago.



As first reported by GhanaWeb, the second wife of the late investigative journalist on Sunday, reached out to the administrator of an Islamic Relationship Facebook page to report that she had been going through hard times with her children following the death of her husband.



According to the wife, her husband’s employer, following his death, neglected her and the children, a situation that has affected their living conditions and has led to the children dropping out of school.

However, in a press release by Tiger Eye PI following the publication of the news, the company responsible for some major investigative pieces said it had been responsible for the welfare of the wives and children of Suale following his death.



Tiger Eye P. I. is saddened to learn about the alleged financial plight of the second wife and family of our beloved colleague, slain Ahmed Hussein-Suale. After speaking to the family on these developments, we wish to make public the following:



“Ahmed Suale had two wives with whom he had four (4) children at the time of his assassination. Ahmed Suale had ONE child (boy) with the second wife (name withheld). Tiger Eye P.I. in 2019 gave a lump sum donation to the family in the presence of Ahmed's two wives.



“It is Tiger Eye's understanding that the family of Ahmed has disbursed the lump sum equitably and that the two wives were settled.



“Tiger Eye P.I. secured a business contract for the two wives to invest their portion of the lump sum to cater for themselves in the long term.”

On the role it has played in the education of the children, Tiger Eye said it had over the years till date been responsible for the fees of Ahmed Suale’s children.



“A year after Ahmed Suale's assassination on 16 January 2019, his family sent his wives back to their families in line with Islamic custom. We learnt the second wife was sent to her family in the Northern region. We have learnt the second wife remarried shortly after, and relocated to join her new husband at Ashaiman in Accra. Tiger Eye financed the entire funeral expenditure of Ahmed both in Greater Accra and Northern regions,”



While assuring that it remains committed to bringing the killers of their colleague to book, Tiger PI emphasised that it considers the family of their late colleague to be a part of the firm



“Tiger Eye has been doing a lot behind the scenes to bring the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of Ahmed to book. To this end, we have been in constant contact with the family. Ahmed Hussein-Suale’ family will always be part of Tiger's family,” the statement stated.



