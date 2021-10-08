Ahmed Suale’s second wife exposed over neglect claims

Ahmed Suale, the slain investigative journalist

The brother of Ahmed Suale, the slain investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, has exposed the second wife of Ahmed Suale who had made claims of neglect since the unfortunate assassination of her husband.

The lady had earlier alleged on social media that since the demise of her husband, she with her four kids had become stranded and homeless with the kids dropping out from school.



These allegations forced Tiger Eye to issue a 10-bullet statement rebutting those claims. Contrary the claims of four children, the statement read “Ahmed Suale had one child with the second wife”. The statement further detailed how “Tiger PI in 2019 gave a lump sum donation to the family in presence of the two wives” which according to Tiger Eye’s understanding, had been “disbursed equitably and the two wives were settled” in addition to “securing a business contract for the two wives to invest their monies..”



On the issue of taking care of Suale’s children, Tiger Eye stated that “To date, Tiger Eye pays for the education of the children”.



Corroborating these statements by Tiger Eye, the brother of Ahmed Suale confirmed that Tiger Eye had done a lot for the family. He rebuffed the claims of the second wife whom according to him, “had taken her share of the donation from Tiger Eye but refused to invest the money as agreed earlier”. “She went to the North and got married and relocated back to Accra”, he charged. “How do you expect anyone to take care of you after moving on with your life and getting married?”, he queried.

This happened after a social media group which operates in secrecy, decided to publish what many consider to be ‘unfair’ and ‘libelous’ claims of the second wife. The visibly angry brother of Ahmed Suale questioned why the operators of the shadowy platform decided to publish such a scandalous story without cross-checking the claims. “You decided to publish the story without any diligence for the truth” he fumed.



Comments on the platform so far suggest, it has been the stock in trade of the shadowy platform to publish scandalous stories about individuals some of which, has in time past, collapsed the marriages of people. “This platform has been damaged beyond repair”, a comment stated. “This is how they are, they are arrogant and they set out to destroy people with one-sided story”, another commentator said. “May Allah curse you for destroying people’s image”, a comment read.



It is unclear who are those behind the platform and what the platform is used for.