Ahoto Project: NDC will be first-class business party in Ghana – Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor, Former Finance Minister

“The NDC is going to be a first-class business party in Ghana”, former Finance Minister and onetime Governor of the Bank of Ghana(BoG), Dr Kwabena Duffuor has said.

He made the point while launching his Ahot) project for the NDC grassroots in the Ashaiman constituency of the Greater Accra region on Thursday, April 07, 2022.



For him, jobs and sustainable revenue is key in the reorganization move by the largest opposition NDC, hence the need to prioritize the Ahot) project.



Speaking at the launch to formally begin the implementation of the project, the former Finance Minister and Bank of Ghana Governor told party supporters the project is an outcome of his stakeholder engagements with the rank and file of the NDC and his quest to bring a new approach to politics.



“The Ahot) project launched today is a testament of the power of stakeholder engagement and its credit rests on the rank and file of the party. All these years, you have held the fort for the party and borne the responsibility of catering for the needs of your many constituents. Late night calls about a member rushed to the hospital, days when you struggle to pool funds for party mobilization and the numerous financial burdens which come with your leadership as constituency executives”.

The idea of Ahot) which means "relief" in the Akan language according to the project manager Abass Osabutey, is the outcome of a business feasibility study commissioned by Dr. Duffuor and carried out by a technical team throughout the 275 constituencies in the country to identify the most feasible and sustainable business idea capable of financing NDC party activities at the local level.



He explained that each constituency shall receive accessories, logistics and equipment worth 30,000 Ghana cedis to enable the smooth implementation of the business project. This brings the total investment to 8,250,000 Ghana cedis.



“For example, in our local settings, social events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, durbars, political campaigns and rallies are mostly outdoor activities. This places high demand on plastic chairs, canopies, public address systems, power generators, podiums, mobile toilets etc.



Phase One of the project which starts from the Ashaiman constituency will cover forty-eight (48) constituencies selected, based on constituencies with the highest voter population and those that are orphan constituencies."