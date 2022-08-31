Ahotor Project: Asiedu Nketiah’s ‘fight’ needless - Yaw Boateng Gyan backs Dr. Duffour

Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has described as ‘needless’ the brouhaha surrounding ex-Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s 'Ahotor project'.

According to him, the former Bank of Ghana Governor has “every right” to donate to party members for the betterment of all.



Yaw Boateng Gyan’s comments were in response to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s disagreement with Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s implementation of the 'Ahotor project'.



According to Asiedu Nketiah, there was an agreement after the launch of the programme that NDC would be in charge of the implementation.



However, they have now gathered intelligence that he was going to distribute some equipment in Kumasi without the party’s involvement.



"We have received information from Kumasi that Dr Duffuor is going to distribute some equipment to our constituencies at Kumasi and we feel betrayed. It is not a bad thing if a former minister wants to support the party in any way, but there is a process that we go through.

"We actually heard about the launching of this project where it was supposed to be launched at Ashaiman. We felt that the design (of the Ahortor project) and its launch were problematic. We invited Dr Duffuor and his followers, and we sat down because we thought that we could resolve whatever was wrong . . . so that donations are channelled through proper sources.



“If Dr Duffour intends to make this donation to the party a genuine donation, he should be prepared to pass through the proper channels. He has his equipment. Whatever he is doing with his equipment, it cannot happen in the name of the NDC,” General Mosquito as affectionately called in politics lamented.



But, Yaw Boateng Gyan also thinks otherwise – to him, the disparity by their party’s chief scribe may be linked to Dr Duffour’s presidential ambition.



“Dr Duffour who is my brother has been doing this donation for years. Why is it an issue now because he wants to contest the party presidential primaries? I don’t want to believe so but if that is the case, I will be very upset. It is not healthy for the party," he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



Adding that, "if there is an issue, let's address this amicably. Dr Duffour’s project is a good thing for the party.”