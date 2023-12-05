Ahwois, Adjaho, Obed, others in attendance as NDC inaugurates Council of Elders

John Dramani Mahama in a group photo with NDC national officers and new Council of Elders

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has inaugurated the new Council of Elders of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

2024 Presidential candidate of the party, John Dramani Mahama, expressed readiness to work closely with the newly inaugurated elders.



In a post on his Facebook wall after the brief event, the former President said he is optimistic the new leadership, will bring to bear their rich experience in fostering unity and the growth of the NDC.



“As we continue to strengthen the party, your wisdom and experience will be invaluable. Your leadership will serve as an example to all members of the party, and your contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future of the NDC."



The former President, who is highly tipped to win the 2024 elections added .. “I am confident that working together, the NDC will continue to be a strong and unified force and bring Ghana the deserved change in 2024. Your knowledge and experience will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead.”



Key among top party officials are founding members of the NDC including former National Chairman and Ghana’s longest-serving Attorney General, Dr Obed Asamoah, former NDC Vice Presidential candidate, Mohammed Mumuni, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, Ato Ahwoi, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Dan Abodakpui, Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum and Dr Benjamin Kumbuor.

Also present at the inaugural event were NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Huudu Yahaya, former Finance Minister, Kwame Peprah, MP for Zebila – Cletus Avoka and Commodore Steve Obimpeh.



John Mahama, who began his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ last month, has been canvassing for an all-hands-on-deck approach towards his campaign to rejuvenate the grassroots of the party, tap into the expertise of people from various backgrounds to strengthen the party to position it to salvage the economy to create jobs and other opportunities for all.



He assured the new Council of Elders of the party of his readiness to work closely with them to achieve NDC’s objective.



“Together, we will work towards building the Ghana we want and for a brighter future for the NDC,” he concluded.



