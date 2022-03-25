Ailing Economy: 5 people calling for Ken Ofori-Atta to be fired

Government holds Cabinet Meeting to discuss state of economy

Govt to cut down on salaries of appointees



Abraham Amaliba describes Ken Ofori-Atta’s presser as waste of time



The government of Ghana has admitted the country is in crisis and it is one of the reasons it aims to get the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) passed by parliament.



Yet, all such attempts have been resisted by the Minority, who insist that the government has been profligate in its expenditure over the years, a situation that has worsened the economic standing of the country.



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government however holds a different view on why the country is in such a mess of an economy: the Coronavirus and the recent Russia versus Ukraine war that has just entered its second month.



Prices of fuel have accordingly been affected, the dollar competing seriously with the Ghana cedi, and the natural flow of other things like foodstuff, and the basic standards of living have also taken on some of the shocks of this unprecedented economic downturn.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, addressed the press on the state of the economy, also outlining a number of new interventions the government believes could help it stabilize the system.



Here are the things the government is introducing to help it shore up the economy.



But there have been some calls, prior to and following his address for the finance minister to be sacked as part of efforts to deal with the country’s economic issues.

Here is a list of some of the people making those calls and why:



Isaac Adongo, MP, Bolga Central



The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, said the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, should be dismissed for “disastrously” mismanaging the economy.



According to him, it is the only way for the government to be able to revive the tattered economy.



“To give Ghana a fighting chance of reversing from the economic doldrums, Ken Ofori-Atta must be sacked. Ken is not somebody who even understands the issues we are discussing. Anytime you ask him a question he talks philosophy, he quotes the Bible. He doesn’t address the fundamental question of the economy, fiscal policy, and monetary policy,” he said.



Isaac Adongo, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, added that, “How on earth did he become the finance minister of our country? Even if we carry loads of money to Akufo-Addo, and we say collect 20 billion, Ken Ofori-Atta sitting there with that level of incompetence and with that lack of understanding is the cause of the challenges facing the economy, he won’t mind you.”







Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also wants the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta over what he describes as the disastrous management of Ghana's economy.

A pessimistic Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the very people responsible for the current economic challenges are the same people making up the cabinet.



He thus urged the president to issue a marching order to the finance minister.



"I am clear in my mind that nothing new, nothing transformational will come out of this cabinet retreat made up of the same people. The only solution- and I agree with IMANI- I agree with Professor Gyampo, I agree with the many Ghanaians who are saying that it is time for some people to go home. Beginning from the finance minister, he has been a disaster," he said.



Yaw Modey, Economist



An economist, Yaw Modey, also called for the sacking of the finance minister, giving reason that under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta has recorded the lowest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the past 35 years of Ghana’s history in economic management.



According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta has mismanaged the economy so much that he does not deserve to remain at the post anymore.



“His tenure has recorded the lowest GDP growth ever. He is the most incompetent Finance Minister… he must be reshuffled for more competent individuals in the party [to take over],” he stated.







He disclosed that from 2015 to 2016, the then Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper, invested close to $8 billion in the oil and gas sector to push the country’s GDP growth to 8.1 percent.

The following year, it was reduced to 6.1 percent and in 2021 to 0.4 percent, he added.



Abraham Amaliba, NDC Legal Team



A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, also agrees that Ken Ofori-Atta should be fired from the job.



His reason is that the country is in the mess it is now because the Minister of Finance has superintendent over “reckless borrowing,” a situation that has driven the country into dire hardships.



He was speaking on the Friday, March 25, 2022, edition of New Day on TV3 when he made the call.



“His press conference was a complete waste of prime time. If you are a Ghanaian and you expected that this morning, after the press conference, lorry fares will go down, you’ll be disappointed. If you’re a Ghanaian and you thought that this morning, after the press conference, cement prices will go down, you’ll be disappointed. If you’re a Ghanaian and this morning, after the press conference, you thought that the price of LPG will come down, you’ll be disappointed.



“Once again, it was a complete waste of primetime. If we were in a democracy where governments take the welfare needs of their people seriously, the first measure that this government would take will be to fire the finance minister because we are in this hole because of reckless borrowing,” he stated.



Raymond Ablorh, Communications Expert



In January 2022, a communications expert, Raymond Ablorh, called for the head of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, for similar reasons as stated above.

In a post, he asserted that managing a private business is not the same as managing the economy of a country.



He said if the constitution does not allow for the vice president to be appointed, then the president must appoint some else to manage the country’s Finance Ministry.



“If the Constitution doesn’t allow such appointment, the President should look elsewhere. NPP is a big party. They should have somebody better than Ofori-Atta,” he said.







He said that with the way Ken Ofori-Atta has badly messed up the economy, there was the need for the president to send him packing.



“At this stage, the Finance Minister must honourably resign. He’s messed everything up already and his sanctimoniously calm demeanor doesn’t mean anything anymore.



“He’s collapsed the economy. Don’t be ashamed to admit that Ken Ofori Atta has failed to manage our finances competently. He’s failed us. Ofori Atta must go,” he said.