Ailing Mills required medical care not T.B. Joshua's water – Kwaku Bonsam

Mills visited the SCOAN HQ in Lagos shortly after taking office in 2013

Controversial spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has submitted that Ghana’s former president, the late John Evans Atta Mills, could have lived if he had prioritised medical care for the ailement that led to his demise.



According to him, it was a mistake on the part of the late president to resort to spiritual options specifically visiting famed Nigerian televangelist Joshua T.B and opting for ‘Emmanuel Water.’



GhanaWeb monitored comments Bonsam made earlier this week when he appeared on the Onua TV Morning Show which was hosted by Captain Smart.

“Mills is already in heaven, ask me why? He was someone who we didn’t know what he was doing. I loved him in my heart and was very pained that with his throat cancer predicament, he turned to Joshua T.B, I was very pained.



“There are ailments that are for conventional medication and others are for herbal treatment, if Mills had sought medical help instead of Emmanuel water, he would propably have lived,” he added.



Kwaku Bonsam, is a known critic of the Nigerian preacher.



Following the death of TB Joshua in early June 2021, he called for jubilation saying, “TB Joshua tried to kill me spiritually. He said he was going to fight me in the spiritual realm after I accused him of killing late President John Evans Atta Mills. When I said this many people came after me for attacking a man of God.



“I gave him a 9 to 10-year ultimatum that I will show him that only God can judge me on this earth. We went into a spiritual contest and I won that battle.”

His views were, however, dismissed by founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, who described Bonsam as a frustrated liar who in reality has no power to hurt a fly.



“Kwaku Bonsam cannot kill even a mosquito. He is a frustrated and stranded liar, tell him I said that,” he said.



