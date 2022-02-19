Air travels are secured despite Ghana Meteo strike – Aviation Authority

Flights are secure despite Meteo strike

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is assuring the general public that air travels are safe and secure despite the ongoing strike by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.



In a statement issued by the Aviation Authority, it noted that contingency measures are being employed to ensure the safety of all.



“The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority wish to assure the general public that contingency measures are in place to ensure safe and secure air travel, contrary to some media reports that flight operations are adversely affected due to the on-going strike by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.”



The Ghana Meteorological Agency is currently embarking on an industrial action after it says government has failed to respond to their resolution presented to the Communication and Digitalisation Ministry on January 5 which enumerated their poor conditions of service.

Also experts intimated that airlines who fly into the country do so at their own risk whiles the agency is on strike.



But the Civil Aviation Authority says, there is no cause for alarm.



“The Authority has put in place adequate measures to contain the situation for the entire duration of the strike, as well as ensure that flights coming into the country and those flying within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR) receive the required weather information needed for smooth operation.”



It added that, “the aviation industry in Ghana is robust enough to deal with some of these exigencies.”



