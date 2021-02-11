Airlines passengers to pay $3,500 for flouting coronavirus – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister-designate

Airlines who allow passengers who have not complied with the COVID-19 travel protocols will be fined up to 3, 500 dollars per passenger.

Information minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, February 9.



The decision forms part of measures to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, by airlines as the cases of new variant increase in other countries.



Ghana recorded its first case of the new COVID-19 variant from the UK in December 2020 and the South African variant in January 2021.



As of February 5, 2021, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had recorded total cases of 1,158 cases with non-Ghanaians forming 59% of the total cases.

Airlines which board passengers without PCR results, or who transport and disembark passengers without PCR results, will be charged 3,500 dollars per passenger, he emphasized.



He adds that the KIA has revised its charges on COVID test to reflect the ECOWAS decision for 50 dollars



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the revised charges of $50 for ECOWAS nationals for Coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has started.