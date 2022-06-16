Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere, Transport Ministry to be summoned before Roads & Transport C’ttee

Paul Adom-Otchere

The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament is set to summon officials of the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) over the alleged procurement of Christmas trees at the Kotoka International Airport in 2021.

This is according to the Ranking Member on the Committee, and MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza.



He said the varied responses from the Ministry and the Airport Company create doubts on the issue and it can only be cleared when both institutions are summoned simultaneously.



Speaking to the media, Kwame Agbodza explained: “It basically creates doubt whether somebody is basically trying to cover up in a very shabby way, something that has been done wrong.



“The committee is in the process of inviting the Ministry [of Transport] to come along with the airport company so that we can get the facts as to what happened."



Governs Kwame Agbodza noted that the Committee is confused as to which of the responses to believe.

“Until we meet the ministry and board of the Ghana Airport Company and the management, it is going to be very difficult to know who is not telling the truth,” the MP stressed.



A revelation by the Ministry contradicted an earlier claim by the Board Chairman of the GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere, that “two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained.”



The Ministry of Transport said there was no procurement or bidding process for the award of a contract because the decorations were rented.



“Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 was rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence, there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract,” the Ministry of Transport said in a Right To Information (RTI) request made to the Transport Ministry by the Fourth Estate.