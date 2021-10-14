Airport Divisional Police Command reach out to transport operators

The public is advised to help the police in combating crime

The police have called for a renewed police-public partnership in crime combating in the country.

According to the police, a collaboration between the police and the public was crucial in the prevention of crimes.



The Airport Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Bismark Agyapong, stated this when he led senior police officers from the Command to some lorry stations and communities within the division’s jurisdiction in Accra yesterday.



The meeting was to engage with the drivers and residents to discuss issues on security and sought ways to address them.



The areas they visited were the 37 Lorry Station, Shiashie –Tetteh Quarshie Drivers Unions, Ayibe Town near Shiashie, American House and Atomic Junction areas.



Chief Supt Agyapong said the exercise was an initiative of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to all police Commanders and senior police officers across the country to engage with the communities on security issues and sought ways to address them.



The Divisional Commander urged members of the public to provide credible information to the police on criminal activities in the communities, assuring them of confidentiality.

He assured that the exercise would be ongoing and urged the public to immediately call the police on emergency numbers 18555 and 112 for prompt action.



The Airport District Police Commander, Chief Supt Eric Asiedu said it was important for the police to know the problems of the community members and be proactive on such issues in crime prevention.



He said there was the need to promote a friendly relationship with the police to help build trust.



The Chairman of the 37 Number One Lorry Station, Mr James Addo, commended the Police Administration for the initiative to help combat crimes in the country.



He assured them of their support to the police in helping them reduce the crime wave to ensure that drivers and commuters were protected to go about their duties without fear.



Some of the issues that were discussed included alleged extortion by some police personnel, indiscipline on the part of some drivers and parking at unauthorized places posing danger to road users.