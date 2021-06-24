Airport police arrest 9 persons for 'harassing' commuters in traffic

Ghana Police Service

The police have arrested nine individuals aged between 18 and 30 years for persistently harassing commuters along some traffic intersections in Accra.



The operation conducted on June 23, 2021, was led by the Commander of the Airport Division, Chief Superintendent Bismark Agyapong.



The nine suspects were picked up around the Shiashie, Ghana Standards Authority, Dzorwulu-N1 traffic light and Okponglo intersections.



According to a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the operation was targeted at rounding up persons stationed around major traffic crossings begging for alms.

The police indicated that the youth who are involved in such activities sometimes become aggressive towards drivers and road users who fail to yield to their demands.



Some of them go as far as scratching the vehicles of persons who refuse to give them alms with metal objects.



The suspects have been placed in police custody and will be arraigned before a judge pending the results of investigations.



Several motorists have raised concerns over the activities of some youth who have taken over traffic intersections in some prime areas of the capital harassing people for alms.



The activities of street beggars on the principal streets of Accra has been described by some people as a menace that is gradually growing to become a security threat.