Airport security guard interdiction: I was not disrespected – National Security Minister

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah has denied being embarrassed and disrespected by a security guard at the Kumasi Airport contrary to assertions in the public.

The minister said that he is surprised that the said officer has been sanctioned by the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), thefourthestategh.com reports.



He added that he had even discussed the incident with the GACL and told them that there is no bone of contention.



“I am surprised about the turn of events. There was absolutely no disrespect. I spent over 40 minutes at the waiting room and he did not ask to screen me. However, just before I was about to board and in the full glare of so many people, he demanded to search me.”



“Last Monday, an official from the Ghana Airports came to my office to apologise and I did explain that there was no need for an apology because there was no disrespect towards me by the officer,” he is quoted to have said in an interview with The Fourth Estate.



GhanaWeb earlier reported that the security officer of the GACL stationed at the Kumasi Airport was interdicted for ostensibly embarrassing the Minister for National Security.

According to the letter by the Management of GACL sighted by GhanaWeb, the said security officer, identified as Awudu Basit, on September 8, 2022, approached the minister who was on his way to board a flight and demanded to conduct a pre-boarding search on the minister.



According to the company, the officer's indiscretion caused an embarrassment to the minister.



A little over two hours after GhanaWeb reported that a security officer of the Ghana Airports Company Limited stationed at the Kumasi Airport had been interdicted for what has been termed ‘embarrassing’ the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the management of the GACL has beaten a retreat.



In a statement signed by Managing Director, Pamela Djamson-Tettey, it stated that after further considerations, it has decided to reconsider the interdiction of its staff.



The statement indicated that it has received facts to the effect that its decision on the employment of AVSEC Officer Awudu Basit was not reflective of the reality.

