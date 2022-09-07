Aisha Huang: 'Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't fire anyone' - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must terminate the appointment of some officials over the 'successful' re-entry into Ghana of a notorious Chinese national deported in 2018.

This is the view of investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has stated that the president should resign his position if he cannot fire anyone over the ongoing Aisha Huang saga.



Aisha Huang, officially known as Huang Fe, is a Chinese woman who was deported in 2018 for her role in illegal small-scale mining - galamsey.



She was recently confirmed to have returned to the country to continue galamsey related business but has since been arrested in Ahodwo, Kumasi.



Manasseh's social media post on the matter stated: "Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't fire anyone for this Aisha Huang embarrassment. The sh*t is now beyond the ceiling."



Aisha Huang arrested



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang, into custody.

This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How she re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



Aisha Huang arrested in deported from Ghana in 2018



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.







