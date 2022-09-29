1
Aisha Huang Case: We have nothing to prove to the court – Effah Dartey

Aisha Huang

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

Counsel for Aisha Huang, Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has stated unequivocally that his client is not required to provide any type of proof to the court.

According to the private legal practitioner, the judge is violating protocol by denying bail to his client, despite the fact that the basis for requesting bail is perfectly legal.

Nkrabea Dartey stated on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Don Kwabena Prah, “It is the prosecuting counsel who is inclined to prove whatever it is he is accusing the defendant of. My client and I can choose to remain silent or provide documents to prove our innocence, but the fact remains that we have nothing to prove and have no intention of doing so.”

The lawyer went on to say that based on the presiding judge’s attitude and behaviour, he is beginning to lose hope bail will be granted his client.

“The only time a judge adds sentiments to a case is when you have to give a sentence. But it is clear that this particular judge does not intend to do so. Instead of looking at the facts, the judge keeps repeating that water bodies are being polluted and aquatic life is being destroyed,” he said.

The lawyer who is frustrated by the proceedings described Aisha’s arrest as unconstitutional.

“In an arrest, you first provide a case to the police station before you are ordered to bring the said individual into custody, but in this case, my client was in BNI custody for nearly 2 months before it was brought to my attention that a statement had yet to be made against my client. I’m starting to wonder what the system has become,” he concluded.

Source: www.etvghana.com
