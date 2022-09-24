Aisha Huang: Deportation, repatriation not forms of punishment – Mahama’s aide

Aisha Huang during appearance at Circuit Court

An aide to former president John Dramani Mahama is calling for the law to take its course in the matter involving the notorious illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, queen, Chinese Aisha Huang.

In a tweet of September 21, 2022; Joyce Bawah Mogtari underscored that crimes committed in Ghana needed to be fully prosecuted in Ghana.



According to her, anything aside prosecution and conviction will amount to leaving culprits off the hook.



“Reference the Aisha Huang trial, the law is clear and explicit, the foreigner, who commits a crime in Ghana, will be tried under the laws of the country and if found guilty will be convicted and sentenced, deportation and repatriation etc are not forms of punishment for crime!” her tweet read.



The reference to deportation and repatriation in the Aisha Huang context is of how government reportedly deported Aisha Huang in 2018 after filing a nolle prosequi against her and four accomplices who were facing trial for galamsey activities.



Aisha’s return to the jurisdiction illegally and subsequent rearrest had the president expressing doubts about whether she was indeed deported or that she sneaked out of the country.

Information Minister Kojo Opong-Nkrumah introduced ‘repatriation’ to explain what the president meant by the uncertainty around Huang’s initial removal.



M. Huang is currently facing six charges in total, relating to galamsey and immigration offenses. Two of the charge are before a Circuit Court, along with three co-accused persons and four charges (against Huang alone) before a High Court – all in Accra.



She has been denied bail in both courts.





