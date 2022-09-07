Aisha Huang: Huang En holds two Chinese passports – NIA

Aisha Huang

The National Identification Authority, NIA, has indicated that a Chinese woman by the name of Huang En, who is in their system bears two Chinese passports with different identities.

According to the authority, Huang En, who has emerged to be the galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, attempted to acquire a non-citizen Ghana Card but was unsuccessful.



Huang En, NIA said, had already acquired the Ghana Card in 2014 with the Chinese passport number G39575625, on February 26, 2014. She subsequently renewed the Ghana Card with the same details on her passport on August 31, 2016, and January 8, 2018.



The authority further noted that Huang En, appeared at the NIA registration centre in Tamale with the name Ruixia Huang to get another Ghana Card with the Chinese passport number EJ5891162 but it was flagged.



"On 26th February 2014, a Chinese woman named HUANG EN registered as a first time applicant for a foreigner identity card at the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region (passport attached).



"Her biometrics were captured and she was issued with a Non-citizen Ghana Card. She subsequently did two more renewals on 31st August 2016 and 8th January 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625. Throughout all these registrations her details remained unchanged as below.



Forename: En

Surname: Huang



Date of Birth: 07-Jul-86



Personal ID Number: CHN-010039480-J



Passport Number: G39575625



"On 25th August 2022 at 10:35 am, an incident occurred at the FIMS Registration Centre in Tamale, Northern Region, involving a Chinese national who visited the centre as a first-time applicant with the following details:



Forename: RUIXIA

Surname: HUANG



Date of Birth: 07-Nov-75



Passport Number: EJ5891162



"The registration, however, went into a technical state known as ‘RejectedDueAFIS’, which meant that the biometrics of RUIXIA HUANG possibly matched that of an already existing person in the NIS database. The registration officer therefore sent a request to the technical support team for further investigations.



"This revealed that, based on the biometrics provided, “RUIXIA HUANG” had previously registered as EN HUANG in the FIMS record under the NIS database. When confronted by the registration officer with this information, she claimed to have changed her name.



"As per NIA’s normal registration process, EN HUANG was asked to provide an official certified affidavit and a gazette as required by law to support the change of name if the details in the passport with number EJ5891162 were to be used to update her old records.

"EN HUANG was then given the option of waiting to bring in the required documents before her details could be updated or renewing her old registration with her Personal ID Number CHN-010039480-J, without any change in details.



"She opted to renew with the old details and then go through the affidavit and gazette process after which she would then provide the documents for the update to be done. Her renewed Non-Citizen Ghana Card was then issued to her on 25th August 2022, bearing the details below:



Forename: EN



Surname: HUANG



Date of Birth: 07-Jul-86



Personal ID Number: CHN-010039480-J

