Aisha Huang: I feel sorry for you -NDC man blasts Nkrabea Effah-Dartey

Political analyst, Yaw Asani Tanoh, has called out Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey (rtd), counsel for Galamsey 'queen', Aisha Haung, for seeking to trivialize the issue of illegal mining.

Effah-Dartey defending his client said: “my worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without license. It's a small matter, it happens every day in Ghana. So I don't see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter. And it is that which is creating the problem and giving all manner of insecurity to the issue.”



In a subsequent interview, he claims "my only worry is that I find it difficult to get access to my client. I feel the state is not treating her fairly."



Asani Tanoh, speaking to the issue on Neat FM, expressed surprise at comments from the lawyer and questioned if Effah-Dartey is truly a Ghanaian.

"When you are a Ghanaian and you know that the menace of galamsey is destroying the society and you trivialize it; describing it as something small and further blaming it on the media, I feel sorry for him . . . because of money, you are now blaming the media? She's married to a Ghanaian and so what?" he questioned while contributing to a panel discussion on "Me Man Nti" programme.



