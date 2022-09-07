Aisha Huang: Interior Minister must resign- Ade Coker

Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Joseph Ade Coker says the Minister of Interior must resign over the re-entry of Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang.

An Accra Circuit Court remanded Chinese national Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang and three others for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ghana, a report by Graphic stated.



The accused persons were charged for engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without a licence.



The other three are Jong Li Hua; Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu, all Chinese nationals.



Aisha Huang is facing an additional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.



She was arraigned last Friday [September 2, 2022] and her plea to the charges are yet to be taken by the court presided over by Bright Acquah since the court had no Chinese interpreter at the time.

While the three other suspects were arraigned Monday, September 5, 2022, Aisha Huang was absent.



They have all pleaded not guilty to the charge and have been remanded into custody to reappear on September 14, 2022.



According to the facts presented by the prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong, Aisha Huang had previously escaped prosecution in Accra when she was arrested in 2018.



According to the prosecutor, she returned to her country [China] and changed her identity only to come back to Ghana to commit the same crime of which she escaped prosecution earlier.



According to the prosecution, the suspect applied for a Togo visa and went through the borders into Ghana and back to the galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.

The three others with her, according to the prosecutor, were selling mining equipment and dealing in gold without a valid licence in Accra.



They were arrested upon intelligence by National Security officials.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Joseph Ade Coker said the issue was an embarrassment to the government and the country as a whole.



Mr Joseph Ade Coker also stated that Aisha Huang’s re-entry means Ghana was not secured, adding that terrorists could be here and the security was waiting for them to commit a crime before they arrest them instead of embarking on preventive measures.



“This is very bad for this government; in any other jurisdiction, in any serious jurisdiction, the Minister would have resigned. This is because he is in charge of immigration and he is in charge of internal security, but we are here glossing over it,” he said.